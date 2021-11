A pair of updates to Face ID will allow the feature to work on more repaired phones and could soon bring multiple user biometric profiles to Apple devices. A newly-published patent application from the tech giant describes the display of graphical outputs being personalized based on the vision of the person looking at them through multiple biometric profiles for the same user. This could mean adjusting graphical output based on whether or not the user is wearing their glasses, but could also mean a series of “biometric identity maps” for the same user with a fresh shave or a five o’clock shadow, or wearing sunglasses, possibly enrolled after the user verifies their identity such as by entering a password.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO