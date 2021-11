A new study done by GlobalData indicates that more companies could invest in robotics to cut long-term costs and meet changes in consumer demands. The poll, conducted in April 2021, found that 31 percent of its 476 respondents’ companies will invest in robotics within the next twelve months. Robotics itself was the third most popular answer in the poll that asked the question, “Which of the following areas will you/your company invest in over the next 12 months?”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO