November is ON with winter to come, and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. The Apple Of Our Eyes (Indianapolis, IN) – Sun King Brewing, one of Indiana’s largest craft breweries, was awarded more medals at the GABF than any other brewery in the competition. And the brewery is returning a King’s Reserve Series offering that’s perfect for the changing season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO