Washington State

Caple: After suspension amid disappointing season, how can Washington possibly go forward with Jimmy Lake?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe program has a right to expect better, and UW has no choice...

Related
On3.com

Washington's Jimmy Lake takes Oregon to task on academic prowess

Oregon-Washington week has begun, with the rivalry expanding to more than just on the field. Except in the recruiting world according to Husky head coach Jimmy Lake. During his Monday press conference, Lake was asked if their Pac-12 neighbors to the south were a recruiting rival. He responded by saying Washington is trying to compete with other schools — mainly ones with high “academic prowess.”
The Oregonian

What Jimmy Lake said after Washington lost to Oregon

SEATTLE — Washington lost to No. 4 Oregon, 26-16, Saturday at Husky Stadium. Jimmy Lake recapped the Huskies’ third conference loss. Below is a transcript from Lake’s postgame press conference. JIMMY LAKE. Opening Statement:. Another tough one. I am proud again of the way our guys fought. We need to...
CBS Sports

Oregon president Michael Shill fires back at Washington coach Jimmy Lake prior to Pac-12 North showdown

No. 7 Oregon will face unranked Washington on Saturday night in Seattle in a game that, before the season, looked like it could be one of the biggest games of the Pac-12 season. After all, the Huskies technically won the Pac-12 north last year but were unable to play in the conference championship game due to COVID-19. The Ducks took their place and went on to top USC. The rivalry is big on the field and, since both programs are located in the Pacific Northwest, typically bleeds over into recruiting.
Jimmy Lake
Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins
247Sports

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake takes shot at the University of Oregon

Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake just provided some bulletin board material for the No. 7 ranked Oregon Duck football program in one of the strangest flexes we've seen in a long time by an opposing head football coach. The Ducks and Huskies will play this weekend in Seattle at 4:30 p.m. PT and this matchup between rivals just got even more interesting.
fishduck.com

Can Oregon Put Jimmy Lake on the Hot Seat?

It’s going to come up in tomorrow’s game against the Washington Huskies that, according to last year’s silly rules due to COVID-19, Washington “won” the North. Last year I wrote a whole article proclaiming the Pac-12 Championship game being a sham, especially if Washington backdoored its way into the game while not playing Oregon. Washington’s head coach Jimmy Lake proclaimed Washington “Pac-12 North Champions” which irked Oregon fans to no end, and still does. However, Washington would be denied a chance at playing for the Pac-12 Championship game because they could not field a team to play against Oregon and then to play a week later in the Pac-12 Championship game.
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
Yakima Herald Republic

'We lock our arms, and we go': Huskies look to keep focus following Jimmy Lake suspension, John Donovan firing

Nov. 9—They sat side-by-side, a surprising spectacle. Bob Gregory: defensive coordinator, turned acting head coach. Junior Adams: wide receivers coach, turned interim offensive coordinator. At 3 p.m. Monday, following the one-game suspension of UW coach Jimmy Lake and the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan, Gregory and Adams met a...
footballscoop.com

Washington's Jimmy Lake has issued an apology

Jimmy Lake has had, well, an interesting week or so. It started with some comments about recruiting against Oregon, and how UW recruits against more academically prestigious schools, that ruffled some feathers (no pun intended), and it spilled into the weekend during their match up with the Ducks when Lake pushed a Husky player following some jawing on the sidelines between the two teams.
On3.com

Washington's Jimmy Lake fires assistant coach after loss

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake fired second-year offensive coordinator and quarterback coach John Donovan Sunday afternoon, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. After firing the assistant coach, Washington promoted wide receiver coach Junior Adams to play calling duties for the 2021 season. Offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum also received a promotion to quarterback coach.
Janesville Gazette

Washington suspends Jimmy Lake for 1 game without pay

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake was suspended Monday for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies' game against Oregon. Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday's game against Arizona State.
