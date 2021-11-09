Caple: After suspension amid disappointing season, how can Washington possibly go forward with Jimmy Lake?

It’s going to come up in tomorrow’s game against the Washington Huskies that, according to last year’s silly rules due to COVID-19, Washington “won” the North. Last year I wrote a whole article proclaiming the Pac-12 Championship game being a sham, especially if Washington backdoored its way into the game while not playing Oregon. Washington’s head coach Jimmy Lake proclaimed Washington “Pac-12 North Champions” which irked Oregon fans to no end, and still does. However, Washington would be denied a chance at playing for the Pac-12 Championship game because they could not field a team to play against Oregon and then to play a week later in the Pac-12 Championship game.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO