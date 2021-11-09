CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UCLA fears Mac Etienne could be second Bruins player lost to season-ending injury

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

UCLA coach Mick Cronin fears Mac Etienne could...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Ligament#To The One
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida’s Stunning Performance vs. Samford

The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Drake London's ankle injury feared to be season-ending

USC star Drake London suffered a potential season-ending ankle injury in the team's win over Arizona, head coach Donte Williams said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Antonio Morales. The wide receiver was carted off the field in the first half, and later returned to the sideline with a cast and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lafbnetwork.com

UCLA ConvolUTES Promising Season

We’re over the moral victories. That’s what the 2020 season was all about. It’s why there was a daily sign on top of the weight room during spring and summer workouts that read “16.” That was the combined number of points UCLA lost all their games by in the 2020 season. 16 points from a perfect season. But after a 7-17 opening to the Chip Kelly Westwood era, last year was all about “learning how to win” and “building a winning culture.” Those cobwebs were cleared for ACTUAL wins this season. All the game experiences, all the returning starters, all the system familiarity…had to translate to victories, right?
NFL
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Bruins Ends Season on Winning Note Against Preston

WELLSBURG, W. Va. (WTRF) – Preston scored first from a 50 yard touchdown pass by Thomas to Sheldon Miller. That made the score 7-0. Brooke tied the game in the second half from a touchdown pass from Sperringer to Garrett Hornick and that tied the game. Later, the Bruins marched downfield and Campinelli scored on […]
WELLSBURG, WV
Pioneer Press

Gophers lose running back Bryce Williams to season-ending injury

The Gophers are now without five scholarship running backs. Bryce Williams has become the third running back to be lost to injury during this season; he follows Mo Ibrahim in September and Trey Potts in October. This injury bug actually started when reserve Preston Jelen was ruled out for the year after a knee injury in preseason camp in August. In addition, Cam Wiley entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wisconsin loses tight end for the season, injury updates

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury in the win over No. 19 Iowa. The 6-foot-3 run blocker played in four games this season, recording three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, is now the seventh Badger to end the season early due to injury.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy