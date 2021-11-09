UCLA fears Mac Etienne could be second Bruins player lost to season-ending injury

We’re over the moral victories. That’s what the 2020 season was all about. It’s why there was a daily sign on top of the weight room during spring and summer workouts that read “16.” That was the combined number of points UCLA lost all their games by in the 2020 season. 16 points from a perfect season. But after a 7-17 opening to the Chip Kelly Westwood era, last year was all about “learning how to win” and “building a winning culture.” Those cobwebs were cleared for ACTUAL wins this season. All the game experiences, all the returning starters, all the system familiarity…had to translate to victories, right?

