Nuggets' Jokic ejected for shoving Heat's Morris

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is suspended for one game for a recent blindside shove of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced. Morris and Jimmy Butler received fines for their roles in the incident. NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced the disciplinary...
The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Miami Heat's Markieff Morris both were given flagrant 2 fouls and ejected late in Monday night's game. Morris had a hard foul on Jokic, who then came back and shoved him to the ground. Morris went down hard, and a stretcher was brought...
(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from...
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments. Jokic hit Morris with about 2:39 remaining in the...
The feud between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris appears to have extended beyond the basketball court. After the reigning MVP was ejected for a hard foul against Morris in Monday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, the brothers of both NBA players have gotten involved. Morris shoved Jokic...
Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season before being ejected late in the game, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton also scored 25, Monte Morris scored 14, Jeff Green had 13...
The fallout from Monday night’s fracas between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris spilled into Tuesday morning as both sets of brothers of the players involved levied social media threats at the other. Marcus Morris, a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, tweeted “Waited till bro turned his back...
The next fixture between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will have everyone's attention. Both sides have great players on the roster, but that is not the biggest reason why fans are waiting for it. In their recent matchup, the Nuggets defeated the Heat quite easily and a big fight broke out in the fourth quarter of the game.
Emotions from NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's retaliatory body check from behind on Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris on Monday night have spilled onto social media as the brothers of both players weighed in. As the league looks into whether to levy any further punishment over the Denver Nuggets star's ejection...
LOS ANGELES — Markieff Morris was in no state Monday night to question Nikola Jokic’s manhood. Tuesday, however, was a different story. In the wake of a blindside forearm shiver to his back that left him prone at center court at Ball Arena, the veteran Miami Heat forward lashed out at the Denver Nuggets center for the skirmish with 2:39 left in the Heat’s 113-96 loss.
Vince Carter has another unsavory Robert Sarver story to add to the pile. Hours after ESPN published its exposé on the Phoenix Suns' toxic work environment, by Baxter Holmes, Carter said that the owner had instructed the team to "take me out" and "put me on the ground" during his visit to Phoenix following his brief stint with the team.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is continuing to emerge as a high school basketball prospect. The elder James showed off the explosive lift of his son in a recent social media post. The younger James is 17 years of age and plays for Sierra Canyon School, a private...
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
LeBron James is not one to hold back his tongue when he sees a fellow hooper balling out. On this occasion, Bronny James is on the receiving end of LBJ's praises as he reacted to a video of the teenager throwing it down with authority. "Scary hours coming soon!" Those...
It remains unclear what caused the issue, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have moved past their verbal altercation that took place on the Warriors bench on Wednesday. “They hashed it out afterward,” Kerr said on Thursday. “They’re good. “One of the things...
It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
Comments / 0