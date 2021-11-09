CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Jokic ejected for shoving Heat's Morris

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

After Markieff Morris had a hard foul on Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out Kendrick Perkins After He Selected 5 Toughest Players In The NBA: "Jokic Literally Grew Up In A War Zone And Survived Multiple NATO Bombings But He’s Not Tough?"

The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
NBA
CBS Denver

Heat’s Markeiff Morris Gets Negative Reaction On Twitter After Nuggets Nikola Jokic Injures Him

(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Heat
Reuters

Nikola Jokic's triple-double propels Nuggets past Heat

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season before being ejected late in the game, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton also scored 25, Monte Morris scored 14, Jeff Green had 13...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Have Already Bought Tickets To Next Game Between Nuggets And Heat Following The Ugly Fight Against Markieff Morris

The next fixture between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will have everyone's attention. Both sides have great players on the roster, but that is not the biggest reason why fans are waiting for it. In their recent matchup, the Nuggets defeated the Heat quite easily and a big fight broke out in the fourth quarter of the game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Heat's Markieff Morris lashes back at Nuggets' Nikola Jokic after Monday melee in Denver: 'I've never hit a man with his back turned!'

LOS ANGELES — Markieff Morris was in no state Monday night to question Nikola Jokic’s manhood. Tuesday, however, was a different story. In the wake of a blindside forearm shiver to his back that left him prone at center court at Ball Arena, the veteran Miami Heat forward lashed out at the Denver Nuggets center for the skirmish with 2:39 left in the Heat’s 113-96 loss.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy