Nuggets' Jokic ejected for shoving Heat's Morris

(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from...

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO