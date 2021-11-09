Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

-We start where we ended with Big E getting the win over Kevin Owens in the Main Event of RAW. Big E drops KO with The Big Ending after the match. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. She wonders why Big E had to drop KO after the match and Camp brings up KO pretending to want to join New Day when Big E was injured. Camp puts over Big E and the matches he has won since becoming WWE Champion.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO