Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

By ESN Feeds
 4 days ago

The latest Survivor Series battle pitting Raw...

firstsportz.com

Liv Morgan steps up to the Raw Women’s Champion

Liv Morgan is finally getting the push that he long deserved. Months after feuding against Carmella on the Blue brand, she is finally getting into the title scene. On the latest episode of the red brand, the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch mentioned that she was looking for a new challenger and soon Liv Morgan stepped up.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair & Pat McAfee Mention Flair – Becky Lynch Heat On SmackDown, Becky Responds

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured an in-ring promo where SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair apparently referenced her real-life issues with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The Flair – Lynch issues were also referenced by Pat McAfee on commentary. As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown saw...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch Beef Compared To Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Rivalry

Many fans are simply tired of Charlotte Flair’s current booking in WWE. She remains criticized for receiving too many title shots, which more deserving competitors should have gotten. In spite of all the outrage, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon. It seems Flair’s beef with Lynch has drawn an interesting comparison.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Becky Lynch is Done with Bianca, Finn Balor Praises Chad Gable

-We start where we ended with Big E getting the win over Kevin Owens in the Main Event of RAW. Big E drops KO with The Big Ending after the match. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. She wonders why Big E had to drop KO after the match and Camp brings up KO pretending to want to join New Day when Big E was injured. Camp puts over Big E and the matches he has won since becoming WWE Champion.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Lindberg: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, Seth’s first night as number one contender, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by one of the hosts of “PWT Talks NXT” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Nate Lindberg, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the future of Becky Lynch as a heel after a positive crowd reaction during her title defense, Lynch leaning into crowd insults, where Bianca Belair goes moving forward, Seth’s first night as number one contender, pros and cons of Big E attacking Kevin Owens, the potential elevation of Damian Priest and Austin Theory, T-Bar’s strong match, and more.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Becky Lynch Confirms Her Backstage Heat With Charlotte Flair is Real, Says They No Longer Talk

The Oct. 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with the infamous "Championship Exchange" segment where Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapped the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. Numerous reports came out after the episode stating that Flair had gone off script during the segment, which prompted a heated backstage exchange between "The Queen" and Lynch (Sonya Deville, stuck in the middle of the situation, was reportedly also furious with Flair). Neither woman outright addressed the situation at the time, but Lynch was finally asked about it while on the latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Breaks Silence On Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair Over WWE Segment

On a recent episode of the SI Media Podcast, Jimmy Traina sat down with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch where she talked about balancing life as a pro wrestler and a mother as well as many other topics. Lynch addressed her real-life heat with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair where during a quick exchange with Traina, Lynch stated that she does not trust Flair, and they are no longer best friends.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
