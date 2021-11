Major League Baseball announced the winners of the 2021 Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday night. The award is annually given to the top offensive player at each position in each league, though in the outfield there are simply three outfielders without any distinctions made for specific outfield position. In the AL, a DH is honored, while in the NL a Silver Slugger is given to a pitcher. The winners are determined by vote from the manager and three coaches of each of MLB's 30 teams.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO