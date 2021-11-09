CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New lone worker feature aims to improve safety for estate agents

By Marc da Silva
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lone worker feature aimed at improving safety for estate agents has been launched by Veco. The new feature, which is integrated into the Veco mobile app Connect, includes a ‘Help’ message for lone working agents when they are in a situation such as a viewing and are facing potential...

