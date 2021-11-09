New lone worker feature aims to improve safety for estate agents

Enhancements to Litmus Proof, Builder, and Email Analytics solutions and its new Adobe and Intilery integrations help marketers drive revenue, convert business goals. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities boosting efficiency and collaboration across the entire email workflow. Updates include enhancements to Litmus Builder, helping marketers build more impactful emails by enabling faster, easier email creation and adding to their email design system, and Litmus Proof, providing automated reminders and enabling users to review and approve emails with the click of a button — no login required. Additionally, in light of recent data privacy changes, new reliable open metrics in Litmus Email Analytics continue providing actionable insights to marketers.
