Sony Tidbits…

 4 days ago

Head to Head: Tamron 150-500mm vs. Sigma 100-400mm Zoom Telephoto Comparison. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

AOL Corp

Stop everything: Walmart is restocking the Sony PlayStation 5

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Big news: Walmart just announced that it's about to restock the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation5: Digital Edition, so keep checking back! If you haven't been able to get your hands on the coveted consoles, now may be your chance. The retailer has the standard disc edition going for $499 and the all-digital edition priced at $399.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

Hands on: Sony Alpha 7 IV Review

While I only spent a short amount of time with the Sony A7 IV, it already seems this camera marks an exciting upgrade for the versatile A7 series. The Alpha 7 IV (or A7 IV) is the latest mirrorless camera in Sony’s A7 series. The camera is the fourth in...
ELECTRONICS
fitnessgizmos.com

Sony Off-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for Runners

Here is a pair of Bluetooth 5.0 headphones that sit close to the ear canal without touching to provides runners with a more comfortable listening experience. It comes with a 16mm sound driver. These headphones are IPX4 water resistant. They last up to 10 hours on battery. More gadgets like...
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Sony, and 1 Reason to Sell

Sony is enjoying momentum with steady growth in the gaming and music segments. The stock trades at a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 13. However, Sony's diversification across several segments overshadows its best attributes. Sony (NYSE:SONY) has been a great stock for investors, delivering a market-beating gain of 259% over the...
VIDEO GAMES
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sony A7IV videos and reviews

Sony A7IV preorders (Use those affiliated links to support my work. Thanks!):. In the USA at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. FocusCamera. BuyDig. In Europe at Fotokoch DE. Calumet DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Park UK. Wex UK. Amazon DE. Amazon UK. Amazon IT. Amazon ES. Amazon NL. In Australia at Sony.com. CameraPro.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Video

The highly anticipated Sony a7 IV is finally here, and the company's do-it-all camera brings with it a variety of new features and improvements in its fourth iteration that make it a compelling option. This great video review takes a look at the camera from a video perspective and shows off the kind of performance and quality you can expect from it in use.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Design and Ergonomics of the New Sony A7 IV

User experience greatly affects the quality of the cameras we use. How has this changed for the new Sony a7 IV?. Sony finally revealed the new a7 IV a little over a week ago. The a7 series is very well known for being the jack-of-all-trades of the Sony system, considering that the a7R line focuses on high-resolution stills and the a7S has features dedicated to producing high-quality videos. The a7 III was released in mid-2018 and has been a favorite among photographers and videographers, professionals and hobbyists alike.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony limited time deal at Amazon USA

There is a special Sony deals page at Amazon US (Click here to see the full deals list). 1) Skylum unveiled a list of new features of the upcoming NEO edition. You can see them and using the sliders on their special website. (Note: lowest preorder price possible) 2) Til...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Sony WFXB700L WFXB700 True Wireless Headphones

We have an awesome deal on the Sony WFXB700L WFXB700 True Wireless Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Sony WFXB700L WFXB700 True Wireless Headphones are available in our deals store for $129.99 they normally retail for $149. Truly wireless designJust your music with no wires to...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Sony Xperia 5 III review: The ‘weird Sony’ compact flagship

The Sony Xperia 5 III is an impressive compact alternative to the standard flagship phones — packing great cameras and a beautiful display in a unique, compact design. It’s a shame this formula is let down by poor thermals and confusing camera software. Today's best Sony Xperia 5 III deals.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Sony Has Invested in Devolver Digital

Update: Sony has confirmed that it has invested in Devolver Digital. The official PlayStation Twitter account today posted a Tweet stating that it is "honored to be an investor." Original story: Sony is reportedly investing in Devolver Digital, the indie publisher behind the likes of Hotline Miami, Inscryption, and Death’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Last week, AO, Currys and Studio have all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even more top deals. And this week, Amazon has joined in on the fun, too. Here...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Sony Xperia 1 III review: For the creators

The Sony Xperia 1 III is a marvelous Android smartphone that many photographers and content creators will adore, but the premium price and niche features may be too much for casual smartphone users to excuse. Today's best Sony Xperia 1 III deals. Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G... Sony XPERIA...
CELL PHONES
Eurogamer.net

Sony air lifting PS5s to meet Christmas demands

Sony has been air lifting PlayStation 5 consoles to the UK in jumbo jets in an effort to meet demand. The consoles have been in short supply since launch and demand is only going to increase as we hit Christmas. As reported by The Sun, three jumbo jets full of...
VIDEO GAMES
sonyalpharumors.com

This week SAR readers photos selection

1) You can submit one single picture per week only. 2) To submit your picture for the weekly readers roundup post you can choose one of the following three options:. – Instagram: Follow @sonyalphagallery and tag us on your picture to give us the permission to repost your image on the instagram gallery and on SAR (we will credit you)
PHOTOGRAPHY
sonyalpharumors.com

First worldwide review of Kase Clip in filters for Sony cameras

Marc Alhadeff from SonyAlphaBlog posted the world’s first review of the new Kase Clip filters for Sony APS-C cameras. These are available at Amazon US, BHphoto, Amazon DE, Amazon UK. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links....
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Sony WF-C500 Review

Like most other models under $100, Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds don’t offer extensive weatherproofing or active noise cancellation (ANC). But for $99.99, these earphones sound fantastic, and you can customize their audio performance via adjustable EQ. There's a surprising amount of competition in this price range, including the $79.99 Anker Soundcore Life P3 and the $79 Jabra Elite 3, both of which offer unique strengths, including active noise cancellation (Anker) and a more rugged design (Jabra). But Sony's earphones arguably provide the strongest sound quality of the bunch, making them a worthy alternative for audio-minded buyers.
ELECTRONICS

