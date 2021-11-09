Sony Tidbits…

Like most other models under $100, Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds don’t offer extensive weatherproofing or active noise cancellation (ANC). But for $99.99, these earphones sound fantastic, and you can customize their audio performance via adjustable EQ. There's a surprising amount of competition in this price range, including the $79.99 Anker Soundcore Life P3 and the $79 Jabra Elite 3, both of which offer unique strengths, including active noise cancellation (Anker) and a more rugged design (Jabra). But Sony's earphones arguably provide the strongest sound quality of the bunch, making them a worthy alternative for audio-minded buyers.
