Temporary Tattoo Week at the Library!

The Indiana Free Library is pleased to announce that beginning Monday, Nov. 29, it will be expanding its hours to give visitors more browsing hours in the library. The new browsing hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed on Friday and Sunday.
The Kalona Public Library and the Mid-Prairie School District have partnered for special programming in celebration of National Young Readers Week. Beyond the library’s regular Wednesday story time and Friday toddler time, Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler traveled to visit the preschool class at West Elementary in Wellman for storytime. The library has also been hosting field trips with the district’s second grade students throughout the week to explore their facility and learn about what the library offers beyond books. Kahler shares her motive for celebrating young readers week, “Just to instill a lifelong love of reading. For kids to feel comfortable coming in here. Just to exist inside a building where there’s no expectations. When you walk into the door of a library, we’re not expecting anything of you. You get to come and hang out in peace and quiet or play games and be loud and rowdy, depending on the day.”
The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to join on Facebook and in the libraries for the Safari Event. Enjoy an amazing week of crafts and a special scavenger hunt through the libraries and earn three digital program activity badges on the library Beanstack app for the chance to win a fantastic themed prize basket.
PHOTO: The Friends of the Davis Public Library holds book sales every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the library. Since the start of the pandemic, the Friends of the Davis Public Library — a group made up of volunteers who, according to the group’s website, “raise funds, plan for expansion of physical facilities, develop the library’s book collection, encourage reading programs for children, and (promote) the library as a cultural center for the city of Davis” — have had to find new ways to help support the local library.
HURT, Va. — The Pittsylvania County Public Library is debuting a StoryWalk trail at Wayside Park in Hurt from Nov. 10 through Dec. 3. A StoryWalk is a fun and educational activity in which a children’s story book is set out along a walking trail or sidewalk. The story is mean to be read and enjoyed as an individual, group or family walks along the path.
This week, three author events are happening at the library: Nov. 7, 2:30-4 p.m., Long Island Authors Coalition; Nov. 9, 1-2 pm., Celebrate National Authors Week with Rochelle Alers; and Nov. 10, meet Jerry Aylward, author of “Francis ‘Two Gun’ Crowley’s Killings in New York City and Long Island.” See individual event descriptions in the calendar.
The following programs will be offered at the Millbury Public Library. For information and to register for programs, call 508-865-1181 or visit https://millburylibrary.org. Hours -- Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. Brainfuse Tutoring. Through Aug....
The Springfield-Greene County Library District series, Death & Dying: Conversations on End-of-Life Matters, kicks off Wednesday night, November 3, with "On Angels' Wings." The founder and president of On Angels' Wings, Michelle Cramer, will will share stories from families she has worked with as well as her own experiences with bereavement and grief recovery.
The Program for the 2021/2022 Temporary Winter Community affordable housing in Town Park is currently being developed. This program is intended to assist our locals and is not for recreational purposes; interested parties will need to meet qualifications and submit an application for consideration. Staff is diligently working on preparing the parking lot area and associated infrastructure - developing the program parameters and regulations. Please stay tuned.
FALL RIVER — Everyone at one point or another forgets to return library books and DVDs, and those fines can pile up. It happens!. In the spirit of Thanksgiving and giving back, the Fall River Public Library is forgiving overdue fines for the week of Nov. 1 to 6. If...
Library Announces Five Weeks of Friday Night Activities. Belton's Lena Armstrong Public Library is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with five weeks of activities, most of which have a holiday theme. The first event is a screening of Raya and the Last Dragon at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
The Perry Public Library is preparing to celebrate National Storywalk Week with plenty of fun activities planned for next week. Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel says throughout all of next week people should get out an enjoy the Storywalk in Wiese Park that encourages people to go out for a walk while also reading a book. Kestel says the Storywalk is a good activity for all ages.
The Greenville Public Library is celebrating Family Reading Night for all of this week. A special family reading program is being sponsored. Library Director Jo Keillor said the theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and the library is encouraging families to read “The Day the Crayons Quit”. They have many copies of it that you can check out or you can listen to the book on YouTube. Once you’ve read it, you can pick up a form at the library – or download it from our Community Calendar on WGEL.com. Fill it out and drop it by the library no later than this Friday. Two families will be drawn randomly to win prizes.
The Orange Coast College Library is open for students to study and check out materials Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously, the library was only open on Monday and Tuesday of each week. The building has enough study space for up to 1,200 students. “We have...
The Whitsett West Tiny Home Village is located in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. Local studio Lehrer Architects built the community with brightly colored tiny houses on a narrow strip. Tiny homes aim to provide the unhoused with temporary shelter. Occupying an oddly shaped stretch of land in the area, the...
The end of the fall semester draws near. The days are getting shorter, it’s cooler outside, and the library is busier. Another sign is Parks Library will be open around the clock during Finals Week, which is a change from previous semesters. Students, faculty and staff recognize the importance and scope of library services and that access to collections and facilities is key to academic success.
ATLANTIC CITY — Miguel Artello says he probably has “spent close to $20,000 on my tattoos over the last 20 years.”. So, Artello, of Philadelphia, was in the right place Saturday: the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo. “I look forward to this weekend every year,” said Artello, who said he was...
One of the staples of the college experience is gaining independence and being able to make life-changing decisions that your parents might judge when you come home for breaks, like getting a tattoo, for example. Luckily, C-U has many places to get a tattoo, and the community has decided that No Regrets is the best spot.
Comments / 0