Temporary Tattoo Week at the Library!

The Kalona Public Library and the Mid-Prairie School District have partnered for special programming in celebration of National Young Readers Week. Beyond the library’s regular Wednesday story time and Friday toddler time, Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler traveled to visit the preschool class at West Elementary in Wellman for storytime. The library has also been hosting field trips with the district’s second grade students throughout the week to explore their facility and learn about what the library offers beyond books. Kahler shares her motive for celebrating young readers week, “Just to instill a lifelong love of reading. For kids to feel comfortable coming in here. Just to exist inside a building where there’s no expectations. When you walk into the door of a library, we’re not expecting anything of you. You get to come and hang out in peace and quiet or play games and be loud and rowdy, depending on the day.”

KALONA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO