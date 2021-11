Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck engaged in some co-parenting while trick-or-treating with their kids and Ben’s girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner joined ex-husband Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for some Halloween festivities over the weekend, taking the kids out for trick-or-treating in Malibu, California. The former couple were spotted in the California locale after spending time with their kids at Huckleberry cafe earlier in the day, reported PEOPLE. According to the outlet, both Ben and his ex-wife’s children plus J.Lo’s kids got together for the event.

MALIBU, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO