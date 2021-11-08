CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa County Transitions COVID-19 Vaccination Station Operations to the Health Department’s Benton Place Facility

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRINGGOLD _ The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners announced the transition of Catoosa-Dade-Walker COVID-19 Vaccination Station operations to the Catoosa County Health Department facility at the Benton Place Campus, 145 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, effective Monday, November 8. The transition increases access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, previously offered...

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

UK: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Catoosa County, GA
Health
City
Ringgold, GA
Ringgold, GA
Government
County
Catoosa County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Catoosa County, GA
Government
Catoosa County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Smith
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy