A controversial taunting call, a game-changing special teams gaffe and an edge-of-your-seat finish. What more could you want from “Monday Night Football”?. The Steelers overcame a dreadful second-half effort and did just enough to squeak past a reeling Bears team, 29-27, at Heinz Field. They’re 5-3 now, second place in the AFC North, but their fourth consecutive victory wasn’t exactly encouraging. The defense broke when it could least afford to, with late-game lapses that are becoming all-too-common for an elite unit.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO