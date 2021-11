Fellow Knoxville, natives Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney teamed up to record "Half of My Hometown," which is featured on Ballerini's 2020 studio album kelsea and was released to radio in April 2021. In the poignant duet, Ballerini, aided by backup vocals from Chesney, sings about growing up in a small town and details the various paths people take once high school is over. As she sings in the song, some people stick around town and others leave to chase other dreams -- like she did when she moved to Nashville to pursue a country music career.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO