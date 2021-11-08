Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

While the image above is a fan-made graphic, it still stands as a great point that we haven’t seen a full-on Star Wars horror movie yet, which sounds like a lot of fun since there’s plenty of material for it to happen with, and wampas are definitely prime suspects for a horror movie since the terrifying snow creatures have a lot more to them than their current showing on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. In fact, these big, hairy beasts have also been used in the comics and the books to great effect since the one-armed wampa that Luke Skywalker tangled with in the same movie was featured leading a horde of its kind at one point in a story, and it was definitely enough of an image to think that they have some intelligence and enough sentience to be a real threat. But then again, there are a lot of different worlds and a lot of different creatures and species that might pose a serious threat to anyone in the Star Wars franchise, especially since some worlds have creatures that are the stuff of nightmares, to begin with.

