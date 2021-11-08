Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

"I just had this bad feeling but it's, it's nothing…" Central City has released an official trailer for an amusing horror comedy called Puppet Killer, a ridiculous B-movie horror concept following the evil animatronics movie and R-rated puppet comedy and everything else crazy. While celebrating Christmas at a cabin in the woods, a group of high school students are stalked by a psychotic killer obsessed with horror movie icons - which just so happens to be an evil puppet from his childhood. As the weekend unfolds, Jamie's friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud. Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness… if he isn't already there. Pulling the strings of Puppet Killer is director Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub, and Lisa Durupt. Guaranteed to knock the stuffing out of you, Puppet Killer will be available on VOD this November in all it's puppety glory. This Christmas - You better watch out, you better not die.
