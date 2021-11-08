CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

By Music News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters secretly filmed a movie called Studio 666 about "what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album," according to Deadline. The movie is based on a story written by Dave Grohl. Studio...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils Horror Comedy Movie ‘STUDIO 666’; Open Road Lands WW Rights For February Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Think A Hard Day’s Night of the Living Dead, with laughs among the scares and splatter, and you’ve got a handle on STUDIO 666. Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters Reveals New Horror Comedy Film ‘STUDIO 666’

Deadline revealed that Dave Grohl would star in a horror-comedy film shot in secret. The movie, entitled STUDIO 666, will star Grohl and his bandmates, playing exaggerated versions of themselves. The film will follow the band as they attempt to lay down a new album an Encino mansion. However, the mansion has a dark history that begins to unravel Grohl. As Grohl works through his writer’s block, violent events occur as the Foo Fighters must work to survive the night.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
lrmonline.com

Studio 666 Horror Film Acquired By Open Road Films Starring Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters are in their own horror movie called Studio 666…..as themselves apparently. The comedic horror Studio 666 was acquired by Open Road Films for distribution as the band together fight for their own survival in this fictional narrative movie. Here is the official synopsis:. In Studio 666, the legendary...
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Ridiculous Horror Comedy B-Movie 'Puppet Killer'

"I just had this bad feeling but it's, it's nothing…" Central City has released an official trailer for an amusing horror comedy called Puppet Killer, a ridiculous B-movie horror concept following the evil animatronics movie and R-rated puppet comedy and everything else crazy. While celebrating Christmas at a cabin in the woods, a group of high school students are stalked by a psychotic killer obsessed with horror movie icons - which just so happens to be an evil puppet from his childhood. As the weekend unfolds, Jamie's friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud. Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness… if he isn't already there. Pulling the strings of Puppet Killer is director Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub, and Lisa Durupt. Guaranteed to knock the stuffing out of you, Puppet Killer will be available on VOD this November in all it's puppety glory. This Christmas - You better watch out, you better not die.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Comedy Film#Rock And Roll
TVOvermind

Could We at Some Point See a Star Wars Horror Movie?

While the image above is a fan-made graphic, it still stands as a great point that we haven’t seen a full-on Star Wars horror movie yet, which sounds like a lot of fun since there’s plenty of material for it to happen with, and wampas are definitely prime suspects for a horror movie since the terrifying snow creatures have a lot more to them than their current showing on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. In fact, these big, hairy beasts have also been used in the comics and the books to great effect since the one-armed wampa that Luke Skywalker tangled with in the same movie was featured leading a horde of its kind at one point in a story, and it was definitely enough of an image to think that they have some intelligence and enough sentience to be a real threat. But then again, there are a lot of different worlds and a lot of different creatures and species that might pose a serious threat to anyone in the Star Wars franchise, especially since some worlds have creatures that are the stuff of nightmares, to begin with.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

ANKLE BITERS Trailer: Canadian Horror-Comedy From Dark Star on November 16th

Sean, a pro hockey enforcer, has fallen in love with Laura, a widowed mother of four young daughters. When Laura's children mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack, they plot to protect their mother at all costs and with horrific results. Children are such a blessing. Dark Star Pictures...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wfav951.com

Taylor Swift Teases Short Film For All Too Well

Taylor Swift has teased the 10-minute short film she'll be releasing for her song “All Too Well.”. The visual, which was directed by Taylor, stars former Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. “All Too Well” will appear on the rerelease of Taylor's Red album. Red...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: ‘Elvis: That’s The Way It Is’ Concert Film Opens

It was 51 years ago today (November 11th, 1970), that Elvis Presley's first concert film, Elvis – That's The Way It Is, premiered. The movie, which chronicled the Los Angeles rehearsals and the opening shows of Presley's third Las Vegas stand at the International Hotel, provided a behind-the-scenes look at Presley at work and at play.
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Adele Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Hello’ In Upcoming Concert Special

For her upcoming concert special, Adele talked with Oprah Winfrey about the meaning behind her hit song, “Hello.”. When she was writing it, it was the beginning of her – trying to find herself. She hadn’t figured out who she was yet. She called it a real ode to “little me, older me.”
MUSIC
TVOvermind

The 101 Best Horror Movies of the 21st Century: The Year 2003

Whenever you impose a hard-and-fast limit on discussing movies (say… oh, I don’t know… limiting yourself to only talking about the best 101 horror movies from the past 20-odd years), there’s always going to be a few great movies that slip through the cracks. After all, as much as there are a ton of great movies coming out every year, not all years are equally great. Some years, by necessity, are going to have less to show for themselves than others. That’s not to say that they’re strictly speaking “bad,” of course, just that they hardly stand out against the likes of, say, a 2001 or a 2007.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
wfav951.com

New John Lennon Doc Being Prepped For 2022

A new documentary, Borrowed Time: John Lennon, is in the works for 2022. The doc is directed by author and filmmaker Alan G. Parker, with the film's provisional poster featuring a shot of the former-Beatle outside his Dakota apartment building in Manhattan on October 13th, 1980. The copy states: “The legend you thought you knew. Think again.” No release date has been announced.
MANHATTAN, IL
lrmonline.com

New Unnamed Star Wars Movie To Shoot Next Year? | Barside Buzz

Well, well, well! This is not news I expected to see today. A new unnamed Star Wars movie to shoot next year? That’s the latest Barside Buzz from insider and friend of the site BSL. Check out the social media post from Big Screen Leaks (Cinelinx) below. This almost seems...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy