Drake Releases Statement On Astroworld Tragedy

By Music News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has broken his silence on Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, which left eight people dead after a stampede. Drake posted via Instagram, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief...

wfav951.com

