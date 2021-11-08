Drake Releases Statement On Astroworld Tragedy

In the first of what promises to be many lawsuits connected to the Astroworld Festival tragedy, a Texas man is suing festival backer Travis Scott, recording artist Drake, and show producer Live Nation. Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, filed the complaint, as reported by DailyMail.com Sunday. The suit accuses the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence. He is represented by attorney Thomas J. Henry. The suit asks for more than a million dollars and claims the rappers “incited the crowd” into actions that left him “severely injured.” Eight people have been confirmed dead and hundreds reported injured from a crushing stampede at the Friday night show. Travis Scott was on stage when the surge happened, joined by Drake. The suit contends the two continued to perform as the crowd grew increasingly out of control. Paredes claims he was in front of the general admission section, with a metal barrier separating him from the VIP section. Paredes claims he suffered bodily injuries in the mayhem. He also is seeking medical expenses.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO