European shares inch up to record high on commodity gains

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - Strength in commodity-linked sectors helped European stocks inch up to a record high close on Monday, although broader gains were stifled by some weak earnings and a lack of any major market cues.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed marginally higher at 483.61 points, with basic resources and energy stocks leading gains.

Oil and base metal prices rose on the prospect of increasing demand after the United States passed a massive infrastructure bill. [MET/L] [O/R]

A survey also showed investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July, as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily.

The STOXX 600 hit new highs every day last week on a series of strong earnings and on growing optimism over a global economic recovery.

“After the busy session last week, the clock has gone back to zero as we’re looking at months and months before monetary policy is changed, if at all,” said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital.

“It’s the best of both worlds: U.S., UK, and euro zone economies are recovering at a decent rate, and we’re not expecting any major change from the ECB, Bank of England, or Fed for some time.”

Major regional indexes including France’s CAC 40, Germany’s DAX and UK’s FTSE were flat as the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said inflation would ease next year and remain weak in the near term.

Among individual stocks, French conglomerate Bouygues shed 5.8% following its 7.1 billion euro deal to buy technical services group Equans from Engie.

Consumer goods group Henkel dropped 6.5% and was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 after trimming its full-year forecast and saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

Richemont advanced 2.8% after news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

UK’s Playtech gained 2.5% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 3.5% after Twitter users voted “yes” to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s proposal to sell 10% of his stock in the company.

Reuters

Factbox: Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 3,372.85 on Monday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global investors ending 2021 'risk-on' - BofA

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a "risk-on" mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks to the highest since August 2013, BofA Securities' monthly fund manager survey showed. Inflation remains the biggest tail risk for...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bouygues profit tops estimates, returns to pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) - France’s Bouygues reported on Tuesday nine-month core profit that beat forecasts, lifted by a strong performance in its broadcast business TF1 and construction arm Colas and customer gains in its telecom division. The Paris-based group posted a current operating profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.3 billion), just above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

