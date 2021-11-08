CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

By Allison Rapp
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters will star in an upcoming feature-length horror comedy film, Studio 666, which is slated to premiere in theaters on Feb. 25 across America. The movie, distributed by Open Road Films, sees the group move into an Encino, Calif., mansion to record their highly anticipated 10th album. Once inside, however,...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Foo Fighters Announce Horror Flick Full of 'Hilarious Gore That F-king Rocks'

Foo Fighters have announced they will star in Studio 666, a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces. Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the spooky flick is directed by Hatchet III helmer...
MOVIES
Awesome 98

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."
MUSIC
rue-morgue.com

Foo Fighters feel the fear in “STUDIO 666,” now set for wide release next year

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a story...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Jeff Garlin
Person
Whitney Cummings
moviehole.net

This is a Call! Foo Fighers to star in their own horror movie!

BJ McDonnell (“Hatchet III”) directs the film which been acquired by Open Road Films for a theatrical release February 25, 2022. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Comedy Film#Documentary#Open Road Films
411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’: Film Review | AFI 2021

One of the biggest surprises of Universal’s Sing, other than the impressive feat of first-time feature animation director Garth Jennings pulling off a major studio hit, was how well the cast’s musical performances came together, with all the principal actors singing their own parts. If anything, Sing 2 exceeds that memorable accomplishment with the addition of chart-topping musicians Halsey and Pharrell Williams, while introducing U2’s Bono in his first animated film role. With more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes featured throughout the movie from artists as varied as Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, Illumination...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughters: Meet His 2 Beautiful Kids Corinne & Annalise

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad to daughters Corinne and Annalise. Here’s everything to know about the award-winning actor and singer’s children. Jamie Foxx is a proud parent. The award-winning actor, singer, and producer, real name Eric Bishop, 53, recently opened up about how he had no desire to marry or lead that “cookie cutter” life, revealing that his untraditional lifestyle has only strengthened his bond with his children. The Just Mercy actor has never been married, but has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, with former partners. While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on October 18, Jamie said his chosen path has allowed him to become closer with the kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy