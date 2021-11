With Facebook recently rebranding itself as Meta, there has been an exponential growth in interest in the “Metaverse.” So much so, that executives from this leading banking institution are weighing in on it. Morgan Stanley, one of the biggest investment banks in the world, put forward a vote of confidence for metaverse, a decentralized virtual world. They even went on to term it as ‘the next big investment theme’ within the ecosystem.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO