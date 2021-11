Shut In is a game about a person who is just that. The objective here is simple. Just get out of bed and get some fresh air for once. But the basic tasks are not as easy as one might think. Your character soon finds themself in a Silent Hill style Otherworld. Everything is scary and unfamiliar and your internal dialogue does not seem to want you to succeed. Perhaps this is a metaphor or allegory for something about the human condition. Or perhaps it’s about scary bugs and weird monsters. Perhaps both.

