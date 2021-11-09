Eight Tips For Keeping Your Phone Battery Alive In The Mountains and Backcountry

Stop dropping your phone with the Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo). With its strong, magnetic connection, this iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Series accessory attaches to the back of your smartphone so you can keep your phone in safe hands. In fact, the magnetic connection is so strong that it can hold up to 28 ounces. The item itself only weighs 10 ounces, so you’ll easily forget that it’s attached to your phone. Moreover, use the Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) as a stand to view your phone while you’re watching videos. With its secure grip, it remains stable when placed on a tabletop. And you can rotate it 360 degrees and flip it up to 125 degrees. Finally, this iPhone accessory attaches and detaches easily without any adhesive tape, so it won’t damage your phone.
