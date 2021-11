Business education must keep up with the rapidly evolving pace of the business landscape, and it must embrace the cutting edge of technology and the need — and desire — to use the privileged perch of business to effect positive social change, says Paul Almeida, dean of the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. That’s why the McDonough School, with its Jesuit tradition of working for the common good, is the ideal place for equipping MBA and other master’s students with the skills necessary to contribute to creating a better world. One of the ways it’s doing just that is with the launch of the new AI, Analytics, and the Future of Work Initiative.

