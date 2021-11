A Battle Creek man was arrested in connection to three area home invasions one day after he was paroled. A Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection to three home invasions, which took place Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Two of the break-ins took place shortly after 4:00 a.m. in the 4000-block of Beckley Road and the third took place around 4:30 a.m. in the 300-block of South Minges Road, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

