CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Sabaton Release Live ‘Great War’ Video, Announce Double DVD + Blu-Ray Set

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the strongest points of Sabaton is their live show, and fans will soon get a double dose of standout performances all in the new, limited-edition double-DVD/Blu-Ray celebrating The Great Show and The 20th Anniversary Show. Both concerts will filmed during the band's 2019-2020 touring with special guest...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of the Shudder Original Chiller CAVEAT – On DVD and Blu-ray November 16th

“full of claustrophobic dread and psychological mystery” – Bloody-Disgusting. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, CAVEAT fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release CAVEATon VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on November 16, 2021.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Karnivool release video trailer for new live Blu-ray

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced that they will release a new live Blue-ray, Decade Of Sound Awake, On December 10. You can watch a video trailer fo the new Blu-ray below. Decade Of Sound Awake is a recording of the band's livestream from earlier this year where they performed...
ROCK MUSIC
411mania.com

Disney Announces Special Features For Jungle Cruise Blu-Ray/DVD Set

Disney has announced the set of special features for the home video set of The Rock and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise. Disney announced the following full details on the set, which arrives on November 16th on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD:. * Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – Climb aboard...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joakim Brodén
Person
Tina Guo
TheHDRoom

‘The Last Duel’ 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Details

20th Century Studios and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel will be coming to Digital HD and Digital 4K on November 3oth. Physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats have a December 14th release date. The Last Duel stars Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The 4K...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Blu Ray and Box Sets From Funimation for November

Anime fans will have lots to be thankful for this November thanks to Funimation. New Blu ray and DVD sets will be released of Fire Force Season 1, Fire Force Season 2 Part 2, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 on November 2 and Akudama Drive on November 30. Select Limited Edition box sets will be packed with an art book, special packaging, and art cards among other exclusive items. Here is the breakdown of what each show is and special items and features for each series:
COMICS
The Oakland Press

‘Respect’ socks it to us on Blu-ray, DVD

You can bring a little “Respect” home with you as of this week. The Aretha Franklin biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson and released in theaters during August, is now out on Blu-ray and DVD. The sets feature a variety of bonus content, including a documentary short on “The Making of ‘Respect,” interviews with Hudson, director Liesl Tommy and others on the creative team and a session with cast, crew and members of the Muscle Shoals “Swampers” who recorded with Franklin during the ’60s.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Just a Gigolo on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Just a Gigolo on 8th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Paul von Przygodski (David Bowie), a young Prussian gentleman, arrives in the trenches in time to be caught in the final explosion of the Great War. After recuperating in a military hospital, where he is mistaken for a French hero, he returns to Berlin. His family home has been turned into a boarding house, his father (Rudolf Schündler) is paralyzed, and his mother (Maria Schell) is working in the Turkish baths. Attempting to find a new purpose, his childhood friend, Cilly (Sydne Rome), abandons him for fame and fortune; his former commanding officer, Captain Kraft (David Hemmings), tries to persuade him to join his right-wing movement and a widow, Helga von Kaiserling (Kim Novak), briefly seduces him with the finer things in life. In a society where the individual comes first and anyone can be bought, he is recruited by Baroness von Semering (Marlene Dietrich) as one in her regiment of gigolos. The cynical and decadent world of entertaining rich widows leads an increasingly disillusioned Paul to a poignant, chilling end.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great War#Dvd#Live Performances#Live Show#Great War Choir
/Film

The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Candyman, Jungle Cruise, And More

This column is called "the BEST new Blu-ray releases," but I feel a little awkward using that title this week. Because, dear reader, this week's offerings are a little hit or miss, and more miss than hit. But I have a duty to bring you these Blu-ray reviews, and I don't want to let down the two or three people who actually read this column. Besides, just because I'm not a fan of something doesn't mean you should completely avoid it. As always, I encourage you to draw your own conclusions. I am merely here as a guide to offer help, not to give you a mandate. Anyway, I now order you to read this column!
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Reminiscence Blu-ray Review

The acting talent can carry this movie only so far but eventually, the disjointed and clichéd script falls apart so much that nothing can save it. The word reminiscence is a noun meaning a story told about a past event remembered by the narrator. Looking back on memories can be a powerful tool evoking all kinds of emotions. But what if that was all you had to go on? What if those memories can be used as weapons if they fall into the wrong hands? What if one's memories are inaccurate?
MOVIES
97.9 WGRD

Early Bird Upheaval Tickets Available Now

Early bird tickets are available now for Upheaval, the rock music festival that returns to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids in 2022. If you missed the 2021 Upheaval festival, you missed one hell of a great show. The lineup featured Korn, Rob Zombie, Staind, Chevelle, Pop Evil, Skillet, Nonpoint, Gemini Syndrome, and many more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy