Everything Mark Stoops said at his pre-Vanderbilt Press Conference

Mark Stoops met with the media Monday to look ahead to Saturday’s game against Tennessee. “Obviously very anxious to get back on the field after poor performance like we did last week on the road. (We’re) very anxious and excited to get back to work. We need to. Yesterday was a long day, that’s for sure. Brutal trip to Starkville, got home extremely late. Obviously not very pleased with our performance. Rough day at the office yesterday but today is a new day. So, back to work, fortunately for us, we come home playing a rival, playing in our home stadium. We’d played some pretty good games prior to this last week at home, so hopefully we’ll get everybody back here, get everybody excited, get the fans back in the stadium and we will play at a higher level. We are going to need to. Very impressed with Tennessee, much improved football team over a year ago. Josh (Heupel) has done a very good job. They’re playing at an extremely high tempo offensively. They have some difference-makers at wide receiver and obviously the stress they put on you with the tempo, in the spacing and things of that nature, and playing extremely hard defensively. Overall, much improved team, so we going to have to play a lot better than we did this past Saturday.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO