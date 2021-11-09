CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kenwood falls just short of first round upset in Memphis

By STAFF REPORTS sports@mainstreetmediatn.com
mainstreetpreps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite trailing 35-14 at halftime of their TSSAA football playoff game at Memphis Central on Friday, the Kenwood Knights refused to quit before falling just short of a major upset victory. Two red zone turnovers and another stalled drive down there were their...

www.mainstreetpreps.com



