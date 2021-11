The sedan is not dead. And don't worry, it won't be dying off anytime soon. Crossovers might be the current trend, but it is just that, and the automotive industry lives and dies by trends. It was station wagons in the 1970s and into the 1980s, minivans from the 1980s and into the 1990s, then everyone was complaining about SUVs. Yet, the sedan has survived and, if anything, flourished as car companies have had to work hard to keep them relevant and interesting. It looks like 2022 is going to be a great year for the sedan as much of the current generation is choosing not to buy a crossover, eschewing the choices of its parents just as the generations before it did.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO