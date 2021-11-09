TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Historically, many machine learning algorithms have been developed to handle, and learn from, incoming streams of data. For example, models such as SVMs and logistic regressors have been generalized to settings in which the entire dataset is not available to the learner and training must be conducted over an incoming, sequential stream of data [1, 2]. Similarly, many clustering algorithms have been proposed for learning over data streams [3]. These methodologies force the underlying model to learn from a continuous data stream that becomes available one example at a time, eliminating the need for the entire dataset to be available at once. Interestingly, although approaches for streaming learning have been developed for more traditional machine learning algorithms, streaming learning is not widely explored for deep neural networks, where offline training (i.e., performing several loops/epochs over the full dataset) dominates.
Comments / 0