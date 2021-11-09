CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Cover picture for the articleImage classification without convolutions? Here’s why it’s a bad idea. Artificial neural networks aren’t designed for image classification. But how terrible can they be? That’s what we’ll find out today. We’ll train an image classification model on 20,000 images using only Dense layers. So no convolutions and other fancy stuff, we’ll...

towardsdatascience.com

Creating deep neural networks with 3 to 5 lines of code

We can create new deep neural networks by changing very few lines of code of already proposed models. When dealing with supervised learning within deep learning, we might say that there are some classical approaches to follow. The first solution is the so-called “heroic” strategy where one creates a completely new deep neural network (DNN) from scratch and train/evaluate it. In practical terms, this solution may not be very interesting since there are countless DNNs available nowadays, like many deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs), that can be reused. The second path is simply to consider a deployable DNN, trained for a certain context, and see its operation in another context. Despite all the advances in deep learning, models can present bad performances if the contexts are too diverse.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Train Deep Neural Networks Over Data Streams

Historically, many machine learning algorithms have been developed to handle, and learn from, incoming streams of data. For example, models such as SVMs and logistic regressors have been generalized to settings in which the entire dataset is not available to the learner and training must be conducted over an incoming, sequential stream of data [1, 2]. Similarly, many clustering algorithms have been proposed for learning over data streams [3]. These methodologies force the underlying model to learn from a continuous data stream that becomes available one example at a time, eliminating the need for the entire dataset to be available at once. Interestingly, although approaches for streaming learning have been developed for more traditional machine learning algorithms, streaming learning is not widely explored for deep neural networks, where offline training (i.e., performing several loops/epochs over the full dataset) dominates.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write Custom TensorFlow Callbacks — The Easy Way

Do you find built-in TensorFlow callbacks limiting? Here’s a solution you’ve been looking for. Do you find built-in TensorFlow callbacks limiting? You’re in luck, as today you’ll learn how to write custom TensorFlow callbacks from scratch! It might come in handy when you want to modify how the default callbacks work or if you want to do something crazy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Transformer based 3D Computer Vision Synthesis

3D computer vision is a fascinating field teaching model to understand the world as we do. A tremendous amount of progress has been made recently on 2D computer vision tasks involving object detection, segmentation, keypoint estimation etc. 3D computer vision involves understanding geometry and depth and has applications in many areas including Robotics, Autonomous driving, 3D tracking, 3D scene reconstruction and AR/VR.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Modeling uncertainty in neural networks with TensorFlow Probability

This series is a brief introduction to modeling uncertainty using TensorFlow Probability library. I wrote it as a supplementary material to my PyData Global 2021 talk on uncertainty estimation in neural networks. Why model uncertainty?. Let me reverse this question — why not to model uncertainty?. Imagine you’re building a...
COMPUTERS
r-bloggers.com

What’s Neural Network?

[This article was first published on Methods – finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. What’s Neural Network?. A neural network...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Housing Wire

AI and Computer Vision: the tech that will transform the mortgage industry

Cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and computer vision are accelerating the value, efficiency and accuracy for the housing industry. As a result, the way real estate is searched, priced and transacted continues to evolve. Join industry experts Steve Gaenzler, SVP at Red Bell Real Estate, a homegenius company, Radian VP...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

Recognizing Computer Generated Images

Which of these images is computer-generated? What does it mean to be photorealistic? How can any image be trusted? Are you living in a simulation? Who’s writing your life? Have the interns taken over the writer’s room with wild attempts at high concept story ideas that are just making you so exhausted you’re ready to fire all of them, hire some old-school sitcom writers, and live a life of laugh tracks and happy endings? We got a little off-track there, but the question remains: which of the above images is computer-generated? The answer is all about surface tension. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Dynamically Change Dimensions within a Power BI Visual

One of the most sought-after functions in data visualization is the ability of the user to change/switch a dimension within a graph. Here is how to do it in Power BI. Recently I have been working a lot with Power BI to visualize data in insightful ways and one of the most sought after fuctions is changing/switching a dimension in one of the graphs within a dashboard. Today, I will be walking you though how to do this step by step. You will only need a basic understanding of Power BI to follow along.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Training Provably-Robust Neural Networks

Defending against adversarial examples with GloRo Nets. Over the last several years, deep networks have extensively been shown to be vulnerable to attackers that can cause the network to make perplexing mistakes, simply by feeding maliciously-perturbed inputs to the network. Clearly, this raises concrete safety concerns for neural networks deployed in the wild, especially in safety-critical settings, e.g., in autonomous vehicles. In turn, this has motivated a volume of work on practical defenses, ranging from attack detection strategies to modified training routines that aim to produce networks that are difficult — or impossible — to attack. In this article, we’ll take a look at an elegant and effective defense I designed with my colleagues at CMU (appearing in ICML 2021) that modifies the architecture of a neural network to naturally provide provable guarantees of robustness against certain classes of attacks — at no additional cost during test time.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

What Business People Actually Look for When They Say Segmentation

…and how to create an effective segmentation analysis using Python. It’s time to brush up on my Python skills again! 👩🏻‍💻. This week I want to share one project I did at my ex-employer, a German fintech startup. With this project, I worked together with the marketing team and delivered a user segmentation analysis using Python, eventually driving the transition from an opportunistic growth strategy to a sharp brand positioning and targeting strategy and growing the customer base from 5K to 400K.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Labeling Data with Complex Networks

The amount of available data is growing quickly, which, on one hand, is excellent for Machine Learning models and practitioners since will allow for the development of novel solutions in the area. On the other hand, most of this data is not labeled and the labeling process is usually expensive and cumbersome [1].
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Host ML Apps with HuggingFace Spaces

I’ve always been a huge NLP fan and as a result of that a big HuggingFace fan. While HuggingFace is known for their strong NLP background, they’ve recently released a new feature known as Spaces, that helps you quickly host ML demo applications on your profile. Spaces supports two frameworks that can quickly build Python apps: Streamlit and Gradio. I’m also a big Streamlit fan so we’ll be using that framework to build out a sample Spaces application for today’s article. If you want even more flexibility and control of your front-end you can work with a custom framework or bring your own HTML code.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Network Optimizers from Scratch in Python

In this article, the short mathematical expressions of common non-convex optimizers and their Python implementations from scratch will be provided. Understanding the math behind these optimization algorithms will enlighten your perspective when training complex machine learning models. The structure of this article will be as follows. First I’ll talk about the particular optimization algorithm in short, then I’ll give the mathematical formula and provide the Python code. All algorithms are implemented by pure NumPy. Here are the non-convex optimization algorithms that we’ll discuss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Computer Vision Technology is Enabling Micro-Fulfillment

The supply chain industry grew during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis and so did the need for faster operational processes and automation of human tasks. As part of it, the logistics sector is struggling to meet the growing consumer demands, high labor costs, regulatory measures and siloed data, whilst complying with a dynamic environment. Complexities woven in the industry are not just occasional, but tend to create a ripple effect across the infrastructure. Ultimately, the warehouse workforce strives to meet customers’ requirements by managing incoming orders through multiple layers, regardless of inventory processes.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

3 Ways to Deploy Machine Learning Models in Production

Deploy ML models and make them available to users or other components of your project. Working with data is one thing, but deploying a machine learning model to production can be another. Data engineers are always looking for new ways to deploy their machine learning models to production. They want...
SOFTWARE

