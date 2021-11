Setting Up, Comparing, Tuning, and Blending Models. To be frank, even though it seems simple, time-series algorithms are usually difficult to deal with. PyCaret [2] alleviates a lot of monotonous and confusing work by automating the setup and comparison of models processes of time series. You can take it a step even further by productionalizing your chosen model as well with this Python library. You can still, however, have own your input and autonomy within the library by adjusting different parameters. With that being said, let’s take a deeper dive into a use case to illustrate how simple forecasting is with this unique tool and library below.

