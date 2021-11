Joe Paterno chose the press box. Gus Malzahn decided to go with another method. The UCF head coach will utilize a chair and a table on an elevated platform for the Knights game at SMU today. Malzahn, who was fired by Auburn after the 2020 season, suffered a fractured leg during a celebration with defensive back Quadric Bullard last week against Tulane when the Knights forced a turnover on downs in the first quarter. Bullard ran over Malzahn, who fell to the ground.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO