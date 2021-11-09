CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers welcome the Bucks on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks. Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three. Goold:...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable Tuesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) is probable to play Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Grayson Allen (right knee soreness) and Rodney Hood (left hand contusion) are also probable while Khris Middleton (protocols) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) are both out again. Antetokounmpo only shot 31.3% from the field on an underwhelming 27.8% usage rate on Sunday without Middleton and Holiday.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington welcomes Milwaukee, reigning NBA champs, to D.C.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Anthony Gill (Calf, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);. Bucks: Brook Lopez (Back, Game-time Decision); Khris Middleton (COVID-19, Out); Donte DiVincenzo (Ankle, Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards will have the...
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (foot) questionable Tuesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry (foot) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry only shot 4-of-10 from the field on Monday despite the 76ers being without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe due to COVID-19 protocols. He was expected to help pick up the offensive slack, but the foot issue may have limited Curry's effort. Shake Milton figures to draw the start Tuesday if Curry is unavailable. There would also be larger roles for Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green.
NBA
Daily Herald

Antetokounmpo, Allen lead Bucks past short-handed 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 1118-109 on Tuesday night. Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things to watch for against rival Philadelphia 76ers

Well, the Milwaukee Bucks are two games under 0.500 at 4-6, are sitting right around the play-in tournament, and are only beginning their five-game road trip. It has been a wacky beginning to their title defense season with a multitude of injuries to both starters and role players alike. The team is struggling at both ends and has fans hovering their hands above the panic button.
NBA
Daily Commercial

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) travel to the "City of Brotherly Love" Tuesday to play the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) at Wells Fargo Center with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. 76ers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Milwaukee...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/9/21

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick. The Bucks and 76ers both enter play on Tuesday with some notable absences. Philadelphia is battling COVID issues, as...
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Bucks: Player Observations From Sixers' Second-Straight Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court less than 24 hours after wrapping up a matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night. When Tuesday night rolled around, the Sixers hosted the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Once again, Philly was shorthanded. With Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse...
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team is set to host the defending NBA champions on Tuesday night for the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers have another key player who could potentially miss the matchup in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry. Curry, who hasn't...
NBA
numberfire.com

Shake Milton starting for 76ers Tuesday in place of injured Seth Curry

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the second game of a back-to-back set, Seth Curry is out due to a foot ailment. His absence continues the inconsistent nature of the Sixers' lineup so far this season, as various players have been in and out due to injuries and COVID-19. Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., it will be Milton who claims the starting spot vacated by Curry.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks have combined for 184 points. Philadelphia currently holds a 93-91 lead. Point guard Tyrese Maxey has led the way so far for the 76ers, as he has 27 points and four assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Georges Niang's foul situation as he currently sits at four.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got back in the win column on Tuesday night when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-109. The defending champions had lost two games in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers vs. Bucks: 6 prop bets for Tuesday's game

The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers will face another tough test on Tuesday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks come to town. The Sixers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Knicks on Monday. Despite missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers made a comeback in the third quarter and kept the game close until the final minutes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia 76ers: Three observations from loss vs. Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers were back in action on Tuesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back, going up against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Similar to their matchup with the New York Knicks, the shorthanded Sixers fought the good fight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. It was a close game down the stretch, but the Sixers fell short, suffering their second straight loss by a final of 118-109.
NBA
lineups.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers 11/9/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/9/21) The struggling Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) will head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers (8-2), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. This is the first time this season that these two teams have played each other, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up. Of course, both teams will still be without several key players, including Khris Middleton (COVID protocols) and Brook Lopez (back) for the Bucks, and Joel Embiid (COVID protocols), Isaiah Joe (COVID), Matisse Thybulle (COVID protocols), and possibly, Danny Green (Hamstring), for the Sixers. Keep expectations tempered for this game if you are an NBA enthusiast excited about the matchup. It was announced today that Joel Embiid would be missing several games as he enters the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. Philadelphia has been terrific this season; however, it still has dealt with many injuries and players missing games due to COVID.
NBA
FanSided

Bucks vs 76ers NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 9

The 4-6 Milwaukee Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 8-3 Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm ET. The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the City of Brotherly Love this week to take on the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, the 8-3 Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
NBA

76ers and Bucks Comes Down To Wire, Milwaukee Wins | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-4) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6), 118-109, at home on Tuesday night in the second end of a back-to-back. Playing without Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry (left foot contusion) and three other players, the Sixers shot 42-for-103 (.408) overall, 14-for-43 (.326) from 3-point range and 11-for-12 (.917) from the free-throw line.
NBA

