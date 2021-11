How do you keep employees and customers engaged while at the same time employing a level of authentication superior to passwords and other knowledge-based methods? For years, organizations have had to choose one at the cost of the other. As a result, authentication processes have often become cumbersome journeys to be dreaded by employees and customers alike. Witness the recent industry push to introduce passwordless flows and one can begin to understand the underlying drivers behind it. However, merely removing a password from a flow does not in itself ensure a great user experience, particularly if the replacement requires the user to jump through additional hoops to verify themselves.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO