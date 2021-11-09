Here's a closer look at the four assistants let go Monday and what their roles were

Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick (left) and Mario Verduzco during pregame warmups before taking on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches Monday. Matt Lubick, Ryan Held, Greg Austin and Mario Verduzco were let go.

Frost will look for replacements for the 2022 season, but he'll also need to plan out how the Huskers go about those position groups over the final two games — at Wisconsin and at home against Iowa.

Matt Lubick

Joined Husker staff: January of 2020 after NU fired OC Troy Walters.

Duties: Served as Nebraska's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. On gamedays, he coached from the coaches' box. He also helped Frost in calling plays in 2020.

Salary: $500,000.

Ryan Held

Joined Husker staff: December of 2017 when Frost was hired. Held coached running backs at UCF under Frost.

Duties: Served as the Huskers' running back coach and recruiting coordinator. On gamedays, he coached from the coaches' box.

Salary: $400,000.

Greg Austin

Joined Husker staff: December of 2017 when Frost was hired. He coached UCF's offensive line before coming to NU.

Duties: Coached NU's offensive line and also was tabbed as team's run-game coordinator in the offseason when Frost did some shuffling of coaching tasks. On gamedays, he coached from the sideline.

Salary: $500,000.

Mario Verduzco

Joined Husker staff: December of 2017 when Frost was hired. He coached UCF's quarterbacks before coming to NU. He and Frost crossed paths at Northern Iowa.

Duties: Coached the quarterbacks. On gamedays, he's on the sideline, but prior to this season, he was in the box.

Salary: $375,000.