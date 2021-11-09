CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals 49ers Football

By Tony Avelar/The Associated Press
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEkAC_0cr09GGJ00
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, is sacked by former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden during the first half of a game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Tony Avelar/The Associated Press

Tigers in the pros: Golden paces Cardinals with three sacks

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Prepare for Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers Offense

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals look to rebound in a divisional road trip to San Francisco, a team they have already defeated once this season. The Cardinals emerged victorious 17-10 in a tough victory that...
NFL
Paradise Post

Will Cardinals’ Kyler Murray be able to play against 49ers?

The 49ers need all the breaks they can get as they try to climb back into the NFC playoff chase. Under normal circumstances, having to face a first-place team still smarting from its first loss wouldn’t qualify as good fortune. But when the Arizona Cardinals visit Sunday, there’s a chance...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cardinals#American Football#Missourian#Tigers
chatsports.com

49ers open up as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cardinals in Week 9

After an impressive second-half showing against the Bears, the 49ers are 2.5-point favorites for their Week 9 home game against the Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total on the game is set at 46. Vegas is suggesting the Cardinals win 25-22. The 49ers' defense could catch a break...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals-49ers injury report: Collins, Edmonds limited with shoulder injuries

The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for Week 9 is a newsworthy one with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) both not practicing. But other key names were also listed, including linebacker Zaven Collins and running back Chase Edmonds with shoulder injuries that popped up in the win over the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
National football post

Status of Kyler Murray looms large in Cardinals-49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lost their status as the lone undefeated NFL team and look to move forward when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. While the 1972 Miami Dolphins are celebrating being the league’s last unbeaten squad, Arizona (7-1) is striving to make sure one setback doesn’t turn into two.
NFL
Kansas City Star

49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch and stream online

The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 9 action looking to pick up a massive win. After taking down the Chicago Bears last week, the 49ers will take on the NFC West division rival Arizona Cardinals. Arizona is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers that ended in a last-second interception by former Cardinals' cornerback Rasul Douglas.
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers activate Kittle, Gould, Wilson for Cardinals game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Kittle and Gould were activated from injured reserve on Saturday and Wilson was taken off the physically unable...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers to Test Cardinals' Eyes Defensively Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers will attempt to confuse the eyes of Arizona's defenders Sunday. Through pre-snap motions, checks and diverse personnel packages, the 49ers will look to find or open a gap in the Cardinals' front. With the potential hole, the 49ers have speedy running backs to bust through before...
NFL
KESQ

Off 1st loss, Cardinals look for season sweep against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals look for a season sweep against NFC West rival San Francisco after beating the 49ers 17-10 at home last month. The Cardinals have won five of the past six road games in the series and are looking for their fifth sweep in the past seven years. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be back for the Niners after missing the first meeting with a calf injury. Garoppolo has had a passer rating of at least 100 in all four starts against the Cardinals.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers expecting Kittle, Gould to return vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are expecting to suit up a team on Sunday that is about as healthy as it has been in a long while. And that comes at a good time, as the 49ers are looking to elevate to contender status on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

49ers destroy themselves in flop of a loss vs. Cardinals

The 49ers might have some complains against the officials, but their loss in Week 9 to the Cardinals had more to do with their own disastrous mistakes. The San Francisco 49ers fully deserve to be 3-5. This, after a series of self-inflicted wounds ultimately resulted in the Niners falling to...
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Shorthanded Cardinals still cruise past 49ers

James Conner ran for 96 yards and two scores and had five receptions for 77 yards and another touchdown, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. Colt McCoy was 22-of-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown in replace of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Grades for 49ers' offense, defense in bad loss to Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — The real 49ers stood up on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The real 49ers then stumbled around and fell flat on their faces. The Arizona Cardinals came to town without their star quarterback, All-Pro wide receiver and, likely, first-ballot Hall of Fame defensive lineman. And they still thumped...
NFL
knbr.com

Inactives leave Cardinals extremely shorthanded against 49ers

For once, the San Francisco 49ers will not be the shorthanded team. As they get set to face the Arizona Cardinals for the second time in the span of a month, they will be looking at a very different Cardinals team. Arizona will be without three of its stars from...
NFL
The Exponent

Tigers in the pros: Golden paces Cardinals with three sacks

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL. Former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden had five tackles and three sacks Sunday as the Cardinals beat San Francisco. He now has nine sacks and three multi-sack games. His career high is 12.5 sacks in 2016.
NFL
NBC Sports

Warner embarrassed by 49ers' defensive effort in loss to Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense had its worst performance of the season in Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, Arizona still gained 437 yards on offense, including 163 yards on the ground. A 49ers defense that once prided itself on its ability to stop the run missed tackles and allowed multiple explosive plays.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy