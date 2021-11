Even though the Cotton series is mostly known for being completely bonkers and fast-paced side-scrolling shooters, there is one game in the franchise that dared to do something completely different. Created in order to showcase that the Sega Mega Drive (or “Genesis” for the heathens) was able to render pseudo 3D and scale-and-rotation without the need of fancy chips, Panorama Cotton was more akin to Space Harrier and After Burner, featuring frame-by-frame scaled sprites in order to give players a sensation akin to a third-person 3D shooter.

