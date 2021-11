Salvador Perez was as good as gold at the plate, but what about behind it?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Rafael Palmeiro is one of only six players in MLB history to achieve 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, but his career is remembered as something of a joke for two reasons. The first is his use of performance-enhancing drugs to reach those milestones. The second really isn’t his fault. In 1999, he won the AL Gold Glove at first base despite playing only 28 games at the position and spending most of the year at DH.

12 DAYS AGO