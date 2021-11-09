Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play Jim Jones

SJP noted that son James’ 19th birthday was ‘bittersweet,’ given she couldn’t be with the college freshman in-person on his special day. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie has grown up so fast! The eldest child of Sarah, 56, and Matthew Broderick, 59, turned 19 on Thursday, October 29. For her son’s special day, the Sex and the City alum shared a rare pic of James to Instagram alongside a sweet message to the college freshman. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake. with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” she wrote.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO