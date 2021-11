Nick Cannon says his “biggest fear” as a parent is not giving his children enough attention. The 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, four, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, four months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen, also four months, with Alyssa Scott – has said he hates the idea of not giving enough “energy” to his brood, and said he’s willing to “cut out” aspects of his life so that he has more time for his kids.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO