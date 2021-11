Oracle has launched a new cloud region in Singapore to tap the growing demand for public cloud services in the city-state and the ASEAN region. The move follows the growing momentum around Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which has seen triple-digit growth in running not only Oracle workloads, such as Oracle databases and applications, but also non-Oracle workloads such as VMware, according to Chris Chelliah, senior vice-president for customer strategy, insight and business development at Oracle Asia-Pacific.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO