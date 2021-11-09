CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured Tielemans out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS -- Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

