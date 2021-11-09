CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injured Pogba to miss France's World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS -- Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury, the national team said Tuesday. Video footage on French media showed the...

