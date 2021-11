Q. Dear Dr. Richard, I'm still scared to go to the dentist because of COVID. Do you think it's safe?. I understand that for many of you, this is a real concern, and it should be. Be sure, it is one of mine as well. I will tell you what I did when I was anxious to return to my dentist for a routine check-up in early March of 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO