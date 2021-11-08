CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Independent Bank Corp., Meridian Bancorp Receive All Regulatory OKs for Acquisition

By Dave Kucera
abladvisor.com
 7 days ago

Independent Bank Corp., parent of Rockland Trust Company, and Meridian Bancorp, Inc., parent...

www.abladvisor.com

abladvisor.com

Franklin Capital Completes $1MM Factoring Facility with Apparel Company

Franklin Capital completed a $1,000,000 factoring facility for an apparel company. An existing client recently connected Franklin Capital with a new apparel company that had the opportunity to experience significant growth with their U.S.-made apparel line after receiving new orders from multiple national retailers. Unfortunately, they lacked the working capital to fulfill the orders.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

ABN Amro interested in private banking acquisitions – CEO

ABN Amro Bank NV has been on the lookout for potential acquisitions in recent months and is keen to take over companies that would bolster its private banking business, according to CEO Robert Swaak. The Dutch bank, which reported its third-quarter and nine-month financial results Nov. 10, is particularly interested...
BUSINESS
BUCKSCO.Today

HV Bancorp, Parent of Huntingdon Valley Bank, Doylestown, Is a 2021 ‘SmAll Stars’ Institution

HV Bancorp, parent of Huntingdon Valley Bank, is a 2021 SmAll Star institution.Image via the Philadelphia Business Journal. Doylestown-based HV Bancorp is among 35 notable “SmAll Stars,” a list of financial institutions recognized by Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm. Jeff Blumenthal covered the inclusion for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Mahoning Matters

Farmers National Banc Corp. completes merger with Cortland Bancorp.

CANFIELD — Farmers National Banc Corp., which operates Farmers National Bank, announced Monday that it has completed its merger with Cortland Bancorp., which operates Cortland Bank. “We look forward to offering our modern and comprehensive financial services to Cortland’s customers and growing our local relationships across Cortland’s footprint,” Kevin J....
CANFIELD, OH
theedgemarkets.com

Bank Pembangunan completes acquisition of Danajamin Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) said it has completed the conditions precedent in the sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the acquisition of Danajamin Nasional Bhd. The SPASs were entered into with Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd and Minister of Finance (Inc). In a statement on...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Umpqua Bank Expands Middle Market Banking Division to Arizona

Umpqua Bank announced its expansion into the state of Arizona with the hire of Kevin Gillette to build and lead the bank's newly formed Phoenix middle market banking office. Gillette is one of Arizona's top banking leaders with more than 25 years of experience helping banks establish and grow commercial and corporate offices across the region.
ARIZONA STATE
beautypackaging.com

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. to Acquire Obagi and Milk Makeup

Waldencast Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company founded by two former L’Oréal execs, has entered into definitive simultaneous business combination agreements with skin care brand Obagi and award-winning makeup and skin care brand Milk Makeup. The approximately $1.2 billion three-way transaction is a first step in Waldencast’s strategy to...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
financialbuzz.com

USHG Acquisition Corp. to Become Cornerstone Partner with Panera Brands

Sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC, USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) including Panera Brands, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels have reported signature on an agreement where HUGS will become a cornerstone partner with Panera Brands. Danny Meyer plans to invest directly in Panera Brands at time of the previously announced Panera Brands IPO and become Lead Independent Director of Panera Brands’ board following completion of the IPO. The close of the transaction will take place after the completion of the Panera Brands IPO, which will go through a customary IPO process with approval of HUGS shareholders. Danny Meyer, Chairman of HUGS and founder of Union Square Hospitality Group said, “Under CEO Niren Chaudhary’s leadership, Panera Brands embodies values consistent with HUGS and our Enlightened Hospitality roots, demonstrating that shareholder success is dependent on and driven by an employee-first stakeholder culture. Importantly, Panera Brands meets our investment criteria to combine with a purpose-driven business that is scalable and built for the long-term; a market leader whose greatest strength is its talent and heart; a company where people love to work and with which customers, suppliers and partners love doing business. We are excited to partner with Panera Brands alongside JAB.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 CITIC Capital Acquisitio Filed by: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 2, 2021 (November 1, 2021) CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its...
ECONOMY
businesstodaync.com

United Community Banks completes acquisition of Aquesta

Nov. 1. By Dave Yochum. United Community Banks, which has officially taken over Aquesta Financial Holdings, is erecting new signage on the Jetton Road headquarters of the local bank. It marks the end and the beginning of two financial institutions in Cornelius. Aquesta, founded by Jim Engel and other investors...
CORNELIUS, NC
abladvisor.com

Wells Fargo Expands Verdant Commercial Capital’s Funding Capacity with $200MM Warehouse Facility

Verdant Commercial Capital recently expanded its funding capacity through the addition of a $200 million second facility with Wells Fargo Bank. Verdant’s new, multi-year warehouse facility consists of a $100 million base amount plus a $100 million accordion feature provided by Wells Fargo. Concurrently, Verdant extended its existing corporate facility with Wells Fargo Lender Finance. This additional capacity will allow Verdant to finance even more equipment for its existing clients as well as accommodate the expanding volume of new customers being added to the portfolio every day.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abladvisor.com

Citizens Leads $75MM in Credit Facilities to Support Macquarie Capital’s Investment in Procentrix

Citizens led $75 million in new credit facilities for Procentrix, a professional and technology services company serving U.S. federal government customers in civilian, homeland security and defense sectors. Citizens is the Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent. The new credit facilities supported an investment in Procentrix by Macquarie Capital, the...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Oxford Finance Provides $50MM Credit Facility to Kezar Life Sciences

Oxford Finance closed a $50 million senior secured term loan with Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. Proceeds from the transaction will be used for general growth capital and for further advancement of the Company’s clinical candidates, KZR-616...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Meridian Arranges Acquisition Loan for Retail Condo

Meridian Capital Group arranged $9.5 million in acquisition financing for the purchase of a retail condominium, located at 119 Second Ave. between Cooper Square and the East Village, on behalf of Premier Equities. The 6,400-square-foot condo is tenanted by Bank of America. The 15-year loan, provided by a balance sheet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Business Journal

HSBC Sustainable Company of the Year: CHG-MERIDIAN USA Corp

Sustainability has been at the core of CHG-MERIDIAN’s business for more than 40 years. The company offers equipment leasing with subsequent refurbishment in line with the principles of the resource-efficient circular economy. Sustainability is an ongoing process for CHG-MERIDIAN, and it is continually expanding its commitment in this area. In this context, company leadership understands sustainability as the intersection of the three dimensions of economy, ecology and society. A holistic view of all three sustainability dimensions is essential for CHG-MERIDIAN to operate successfully in the long term.
BUSINESS
cms.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Medicare Fee-For-Service Estimated Improper Payments Decline by Over $20 Billion Since 2014

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that CMS’ aggressive corrective actions led to an estimated $20.72 billion reduction of Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) improper payments over seven years. “CMS is undertaking a concerted effort to address the root causes of improper payments in our programs,” said CMS...
HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

Married investors filing jointly with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single filers) may pay 0% long-term capital gains levies for 2021. That's after subtracting the standard deduction of $25,100 for couples ($12,550 for single investors) or itemized write-offs, whichever is greater, from adjusted gross income. However, it's...
INCOME TAX

