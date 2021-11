A deep dive into what happens when you type ‘python’ and how popular tools manipulate this. The System Path (on Mac/Linux echo $PATH or echo -e ${PATH//:/\

} for a slightly prettier version) is not just a python thing, but it is very important to the functioning of python. If you open up a command line and type in a 'command', the computer (or 'operating system') needs to know where to look for that command to find the underlying code for it and then 'execute' it. These 'command files' are commonly known as executables and they are what gets run when you type in a word that matches their file name.

