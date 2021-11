High-concept visions of the future might make for great headlines, but what businesses need right now is a focus on more practical initiatives. Big tech’s latest obsession is the metaverse. Once a niche concept originating in science fiction, it’s gained a lot of mainstream attention lately. Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg recently told The Verge that Facebook is set to become a metaverse company, although the term was also bandied about in a recent Microsoft earnings call. If devotees are to be believed, the metaverse will change the way we do – well - everything. Sceptics, on the other hand, think it’s more likely to be just another tech bust, along the lines of Google Glass.

