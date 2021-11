The Bitcoin market has rallied just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of stability, right around the $65,000 level. This is an area that of course is somewhat important, but when you look at the Ethereum market, it is very likely that the most important attention is paid to the $10,000 level increments. The $5000 level in between each of them is somewhat important, but it is essentially minor support and resistance. It is because of this that I think the trend continues to go higher. After all, this is a simple pullback in what has been a very strong move to higher levels.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO