PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning inside his home in Penn Township, police said.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to Harrison Avenue, near Burrell Hill Road. The Westmoreland County coroner was also at the scene with investigators.

One person is being questioned by police, the department’s chief said.

Investigators believe the stabbing was a domestic incident.

