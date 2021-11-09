Serena Williams & Michael B. Jordan Team Up For $1M HBCU Business Proposal Giveaway

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. This was a good week for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most prestige directors like to kick dirt on the MCU, Paul Thomas Anderson outed himself as a fan. Shang-Chi, he said, has “terrific energy,” which is the highest possible compliment to get from a Los Angeles resident. But the Marvel universe doesn’t just include movies and television shows. It also extends to a world of products that includes a partnership with luxury watch brand Audemars PIguet established in March. The first watch in what will be an ongoing collaboration is centered around Black Panther. The piece is part of a larger pop culture wave of watches: Admirers of Mickey Mouse, Mario, and Space Jam could all find luxury-grade timepieces to indulge their fandom this year. But none of those watches quite hit like this super-popular ($162,000) Black Panther watch. Serena Williams, something of a real-life superhero, is an obvious matchfor it. Also this week, Scottie Pippen shows he’s no second fiddle and Andrew Garfield keeps it classic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO