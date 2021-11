A potentially life-saving hand signal is going on viral on TikTok. The signal made headlines earlier this month after a 16-year-old girl in Kentucky used it to call for help. The teen, who had been reported missing by her parents earlier that week, was seen making the hand gesture out of the window of a car. A passing driver recognized the signal from TikTok and called 911, which led to the arrest of a man who had been driving the teen across multiple states.

